Prolonged stormy streak returning to Pacific Northwest

Truckers will soon face another long-duration stormy pattern across the Pacific Northwest and southwestern Canada.

The result will be potential moderate disruptions to freight flows, business operations and supply chain networks across the region, or even localized severe disruptions, due to frequent heavy rain, strong winds and mountain snow.

The impacts will likely be less significant compared to last month’s extended stormy pattern. However, this outlook could change and drivers shouldn’t let their guards down. The main impact zone includes parts of eastern and northern California, as well as western portions of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada.

This series of storm systems will begin to move into the region starting later Wednesday and continuing into early next week. Based on the initial forecast, the frequency and intensity of this prolonged event will produce up to 8 inches of rain in some places, leading to possible flooding and landslides.

Higher-elevation snowfall totals will range from 12 to 24 inches in the Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada. Pockets of higher amounts are possible.

Wind gusts will hit 40 to 50 mph, with isolated gusts of 60-plus mph. The strongest winds will be along the coast and in the mountain passes.

Besides issues on the roads, these storms may also disrupt air cargo, as well as operations at intermodal ramps and ports.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 5 from Redding, California, to Seattle.

• Interstate 80 from Truckee to Alta, California.

• Interstate 84 from Portland to Moser, Oregon.

• Interstate 90 from Seattle to Thorp, Washington.

• U.S. Highway 101 from Laytonville, California, to the Olympic Peninsula.

• Trans-Canada Highway from Vancouver to Skihist Provincial Park.

