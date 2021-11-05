  • ITVI.USA
Pros and cons of the cold email — Cyberly

Why you should or shouldn’t blitz your contacts with email out of the blue

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, November 5, 2021
1 minute read

Marketers and entrepreneurs have probably been faced with the temptation of obtaining email and contact information for potential prospects, but what happens after you get that information?

On this episode of Cyberly, Blythe Brumleve breaks down how to make sure that outreach doesn’t damage your brand but still gets your name in front of someone who may be interested in working with you. She looks at the benefits and drawbacks of using that email list for cold outreach before establishing connections with clients.

Brumleve welcomes Ilhan Kolco of ProGlove, who talks all about wearable technology, and Flock Freight Vice President of Marketing Jeff Lerner, who discusses marketing strategy and company plans for 2022.

You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

