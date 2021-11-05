Pros and cons of the cold email — Cyberly

Marketers and entrepreneurs have probably been faced with the temptation of obtaining email and contact information for potential prospects, but what happens after you get that information?

On this episode of Cyberly, Blythe Brumleve breaks down how to make sure that outreach doesn’t damage your brand but still gets your name in front of someone who may be interested in working with you. She looks at the benefits and drawbacks of using that email list for cold outreach before establishing connections with clients.

Brumleve welcomes Ilhan Kolco of ProGlove, who talks all about wearable technology, and Flock Freight Vice President of Marketing Jeff Lerner, who discusses marketing strategy and company plans for 2022.



