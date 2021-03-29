Purolator adds electric trucks, bikes to Vancouver fleet

Canadian courier company Purolator has announced it is deploying new electric delivery trucks and electric cargo bikes (e-bikes) in Vancouver, British Columbia, as it continues to push toward its sustainability goals.

The trucks are 18-foot vehicles built on Ford’s (NSYE: F) F-59 platform and powered by Motiv Power System’s Electric Power Intelligent Chassis (EPIC) powertrain. This represents Purolator’s first collaboration with Motiv in Canada.

“At Purolator we’re committed to adapting intelligently and providing sustainable solutions for the unique challenges of urban growth, the rise of e-commerce and unprecedented volumes of home deliveries,” said John Ferguson, president and CEO of Purolator. “Transforming our infrastructure and fleet is a key focus area of our growth and innovation strategy and the cornerstone of our commitment to reduce our environmental footprint.”

Purolator said the all-electric trucks will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 24 metric tons per year per vehicle, in addition to operating quieter around the busy Vancouver city streets. The company also operates eco-friendly vehicles in Montreal and Toronto.

“The introduction of all-electric vehicles into Purolator’s fleet is a critical step in reducing their GHG emissions and helps to advance our mission of freeing fleets from fossil fuels,” said Matt O’Leary, chairman and CEO of Motiv. “We applaud the organization’s commitment to implementing innovative and sustainable technologies and look forward to working alongside them to modernize their fleet and delivery solutions throughout Canada.”

Purolator began its environmental journey in 2014 when it partnered with Unicell Limited to deploy the Quicksider prototype electric delivery truck. In 2018, the company partnered with Cummins (NYSE: CMI) on a prototype electric vehicle. It has also deployed charging stations at its Montreal hub.

More than 320 hybrid-electric vehicles are in use in the Purolator fleet across Canada.

Motiv, which in January secured $20 million from Crescent Cove Advisors, has been ramping up its electrification efforts. Its EPIC product line is available for multiple vehicle configurations, including step vans, box trucks, work trucks, shuttle buses, school buses, trolleys and specialty vehicles, and is built on the Ford platform, such as the F-59, E-450 and F-53.

Click for more Modern Shipper articles by Brian Straight.

