InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Quick snowstorm to strike Rockies

Areas of heavy snowfall, whiteout conditions

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Wednesday, March 3, 2021
0 86 1 minute read
Tractor-trailers on snowy Colorado highway.
(Photo: Colorado DOT)

Heavy snowfall will make a beeline toward the Four Corners region Wednesday night. Truckers may run into temporary delays, especially in the southern Rockies.

The storm will initially bring much-needed rainfall to parts of southern California Wednesday. As the storm moves into the colder inland, the rain will change to snow.

From Wednesday night into Thursday, snowfall totals of 5 to 10 inches will blanket high elevations of the San Juan Mountains, from southern Colorado to northern New Mexico. Some isolated locations could see 12 inches. The San Juan Mountains are part of the Rockies.

Wind gusts will reach 40 mph in some areas. So blowing snow may produce occasional whiteout conditions.

This storm will impact travel on U.S. Highway 550, known as the Million Dollar Highway, as well as U.S. highways 84 and 160. Some tricky spots include Silverton, Rico and Hesperus, Colorado, and  Chama, New Mexico.

The storm should fade Thursday afternoon, so it will be a fairly quick hitter. This will make any delays in shipments through the region rather minor.

Meanwhile, parts of the central Rockies in Colorado, in addition to the Wasatch Range in Utah, will see light to moderate snowfall.

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

