Quote like a ninja: BigCommerce snags B2B pricing firm Quote Ninja

BigCommerce’s chief sales officer recently told Modern Shipper that 2022 would be a year of focus on building out tools to grow the company’s business-to-business e-commerce offerings.

“We are continuing to bet big on B2B,” Marc Ostryniec said at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show in New York City. “There is more B2B e-commerce than all of B2C.”

DHL has predicted that by 2025, 80% of all B2B interactions between suppliers and buyers would take place in digital channels. BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) has predicted B2B e-commerce will reach $1.8 trillion by 2023, accounting for 17% of all B2B sales in the U.S.

In 2021, BigCommerce launched B2B Edition, a global software-as-a-service e-commerce platform designed especially for business transactions. On Thursday, the e-commerce platform announced the acquisition of Quote Ninja, which does business under the B2B Ninja name.

Terms were not disclosed.

B2B Ninja provides a B2B e-commerce quoting solution and is already a partner with BigCommerce.

“B2B Ninja is an excellent addition to our already strong B2B capabilities,” said Brent Bellm, CEO of BigCommerce, in a statement. “Complementing our recent launch of B2B Edition, this is the next big step in providing a platform that is easier to use and faster than legacy B2B solutions and more flexible and powerful than other SaaS platforms. We continue to invest in ways that make BigCommerce the best platform for merchants of all sizes regardless of who or where their customers are or where merchants are selling.”

A BigCommerce/Profitwell research study conducted in 2021 found that quoting was an important feature for e-commerce business clients.

B2B Ninja’s technology populates a BigCommerce cart with a quote and pricing information. Users can also send customers quotes via PDF using the B2B Ninja platform, and all the information needed to manage quotes is available through a single dashboard. Multiple options and features are available to customize quotes by product or customer.

“For several years, our companies have been great partners not only because our products complement each other but our values do too,” said John McCann, co-founder of B2B Ninja. “We both believe strongly in openness, flexibility and ease of use so that merchants can focus on growing their businesses. We’re excited to join the BigCommerce family and work even more closely to deliver critical products for merchants.”

B2B Ninja complements B2B Edition by serving merchants who don’t need the enterprise-grade functionality of B2B Edition but are looking for next-level quoting functionality, the company said.

