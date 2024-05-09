Radiant Logistics sees sequential quarterly improvement moving forward

Management from Radiant Logistics said Thursday that the worst of the cycle has likely passed. The comments came on its quarterly earnings call with analysts.

Renton, Washington-based Radiant (NYSE: RLGT) reported a headline net loss of $700,000, or 2 cents per share, for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31. That compares to 8 cents in earnings per share in the year-ago period. On an adjusted basis, EPS of 8 cents was in line with the consensus estimate but 9 cents lower year over year (y/y).

“This extended period of weak freight demand combined with excess capacity continues to negatively impact not only our current results, but also the year-over-year comparison to our record results for prior year period,” said Bohn Crain, founder and CEO, in a news release.

Crain said January was very slow but the company saw sequential monthly improvement from that low point through April. He expects sequential improvement in operations in each quarter moving forward, noting the first three months of the calendar year are usually the weakest.



