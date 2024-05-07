XPO relaunches next wave of Yellow terminals

Less-than-truckload carrier XPO announced Tuesday the opening of three additional service centers, which are part of the 28 it previously acquired for $870 million from bankrupt Yellow Corp.’s estate.
XPO (NYSE: XPO) said it’s adding a 36,000-square-foot terminal in Las Vegas to grow its trade show shipping capabilities. The location is XPO’s second in that market and will provide trade show customers with five days of free storage.
The carrier also said Tuesday it has opened a 20,000-square-foot terminal in Landover, Maryland, ahead of schedule to ease shipping delays in the area caused by the collapse of the Key Bridge in Baltimore.
The opening of a 5-acre location near Dallas replaced a nearby terminal XPO previously operated.
“We’re pleased to continue opening our new service centers on schedule and to be deepening our presence in Nevada,” said Chief Operating Officer Dave Bates. “Las Vegas is a vital shipping gateway for our customers and a major destination for trade shows and conventions.
With Tuesday’s announcement, XPO has opened six terminals so far this year. The first three were announced last month.
On its first-quarter call Friday, the company said it will have 12 locations opened by the end of the second quarter, with another dozen coming online by the end of the year. All the former Yellow (OTC: YELLQ) locations it acquired are expected to be operational by early 2025.
The new sites will increase the company’s total door capacity by 10% to 15%. XPO expects the new locations to have little impact on its operating ratio this year and to be accretive to earnings next year.