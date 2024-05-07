XPO relaunches next wave of Yellow terminals

Less-than-truckload carrier XPO announced Tuesday the opening of three additional service centers, which are part of the 28 it previously acquired for $870 million from bankrupt Yellow Corp.’s estate.

XPO (NYSE: XPO) said it’s adding a 36,000-square-foot terminal in Las Vegas to grow its trade show shipping capabilities. The location is XPO’s second in that market and will provide trade show customers with five days of free storage.

The carrier also said Tuesday it has opened a 20,000-square-foot terminal in Landover, Maryland, ahead of schedule to ease shipping delays in the area caused by the collapse of the Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The opening of a 5-acre location near Dallas replaced a nearby terminal XPO previously operated.