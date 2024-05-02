Schneider National cuts 2024 outlook, notes some positive trends

Schneider National slightly missed first-quarter expectations and cut its full-year earnings outlook by nearly 25%. It noted some improving trends on a Thursday call with analysts but concluded it’s “not calling an inflection in the market.”

The most surprising takeaway from the call was the disclosure that truckload contract price renewals were positive for the first time in six quarters. For contracts renewing in the period, pricing increased by a low-single-digit percentage.

The company said it took share within some accounts at higher rates, which was partially offset by lost share at accounts that were still looking to “extract more [rate] from a marketplace that we don’t think is sustainable,” President and CEO Mark Rourke said on the call.

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents, 1 cent below the consensus estimate and 44 cents lower year over year (y/y). The adjusted result excluded just 1 cent in acquisition-related amortization expense.



