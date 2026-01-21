Rail networks brace for severe weather

As you are aware, a major winter storm is forecast to impact the south-central and eastern U.S. late this week – regions that are generally less equipped to handle severe winter weather. As the National Weather Service describes it, “an expansive winter storm will start Friday in the Southern Rockies/Plains and Mid-South.” The resulting ice, snow, and extremely low temperatures are expected to significantly disrupt nationwide transportation networks with impacts felt into next week.

The light blue areas in the South denote a Heavy Freezing Spray Warning in the next 3-7 days. Areas within white polygons denote expected storms. Red circles are key locations (e.g., airports) expected to be highly impacted. Impacted areas include Atlanta, Nashville, Louisville, and large portions of Mississippi and Texas. (Map: SONAR Weather Optics)

Eastern railways highlight areas to watch

CSX and Norfolk Southern, the two Class I railroads with the most extensive operations in the eastern U.S., issued customer advisories in the past two days. CSX says the weather event may impact operations within its Southwest Region, including Evansville (Indiana), Nashville, and Chattanooga. It also said that operations could be impacted as far south as Atlanta. CSX has major terminals in Louisville (across the river from Evansville), Nashville, and Atlanta, as well as a mainline that connects Atlanta and Nashville. CSX also has terminals in Birmingham and Montgomery, which could be impacted by the storm.