Rail’s role in decreasing carbon emissions — Net-Zero Carbon

At Norfolk Southern, being in the business of a better planet means delivering a low carbon economy that benefits everyone. From providing ways their customers can significantly reduce supply chain transportation emissions to improving air quality in our communities. To learn more, go to nscorp.com/betterplanet.

Danny Gomez, managing director of financial and emerging markets at FreightWaves, sits with Josh Raglin, chief sustainability officer at Norfolk Southern, to talk about how railroads are providing efficiency, reliability and lower emissions for today in this episode of Net-Zero Carbon.

The two discuss the importance of alternative fuels in the path to lower emissions and how the industry can collaborate on new and innovative technologies. Raglin and the team at Norfolk Southern are committed to reducing emissions, and their activities around operations and forestry speak to that commitment.

You can find more Net-Zero Carbon episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.