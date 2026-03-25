Raising the trucking insurance minimum is overdue

The Motor Carrier Act of 1980 established the federal minimum insurance threshold for interstate for-hire trucking at $750,000 for general freight and $1 million for hazardous materials. The general freight minimum has not been adjusted in 44 years.

In 1980, $750,000 was a meaningful amount of insurance coverage for the typical commercial trucking crash. Medical costs, lost wages, rehabilitation, and general damages in a serious injury case in 1980 might reach $750,000 in an extreme scenario. In 2026, $750,000 is not a meaningful floor. It is a starting point that plaintiff attorneys clear before the end of discovery in any crash involving a fatality, a serious injury, or both. The inflation-adjusted equivalent of $750,000 in 1980 dollars is roughly $2.8 million today. The industry has been operating against a threshold that would need to nearly quadruple just to restore its original purchasing power.

What nuclear verdict data actually shows

The American Transportation Research Institute’s nuclear verdict research found that jury awards in trucking cases of $10 million or more have increased dramatically over the past decade, with some individual awards reaching nine figures. The median award in cases that crossed the nuclear verdict threshold was not in the $1 million to $2 million range. It was in the range that makes $750,000 look like a rounding error.

This is not a plaintiff attorney conspiracy. It is the predictable outcome of juries being asked to price the consequences of preventable crashes caused by carriers who failed to vet drivers, maintain equipment, comply with hours-of-service requirements, or carry insurance that reflected the actual risk they were imposing on the road. Juries price management failures differently from driver errors. When the evidence shows that a carrier knew about a problem, failed to fix it, and dispatched the vehicle anyway, the damages framework shifts from compensatory toward punitive, and that is where the nuclear numbers come from.

The $750,000 minimum does not touch nuclear verdict territory. It covers the first stage of a serious injury claim in a case that does not expose the defendant to punitive damages. In cases that do generate punitive exposure, the coverage limit is largely irrelevant because the judgment exceeds it before the punitive phase begins. The argument for raising the minimum is about adequacy in ordinary serious injury cases, not about changing the nuclear verdict dynamic.

Why the dollar amount alone is not enough

New research linking FMCSA insurance filing records to carrier safety performance data for 314,078 interstate for-hire carriers finds a statistically significant relationship between insurance type and safety outcomes across nearly every fleet size cohort tested. The carriers with the best safety profiles are those in underwritten programs, where coverage was bound after someone evaluated the carrier’s risk. The carriers with the worst safety profiles are in Risk Retention Groups, where federal preemption under the Liability Risk Retention Act means coverage can be issued across all 50 states under a single state’s regulatory oversight, with no state guaranty fund protection if the insurer fails.

Raising the minimum dollar amount from $750,000 to any higher number does not change the fundamental dynamic this research describes. If a carrier can obtain higher-limit coverage through an instant-issue platform without anyone reviewing its crash history, out-of-service rate, driver qualification practices, or maintenance program, then the higher minimum does not produce a safety outcome. It produces a larger claims pool in the event of a crash, which is better for crash victims than the current minimum but does not reduce the probability that the crash occurs.

The distinction matters because it points toward the correct intervention. The research finds that underwriting itself, the process of prospective risk assessment before coverage is bound, is associated with meaningfully better safety outcomes than coverage issued without that assessment. That finding holds within fleet size cohorts, controlling for the independent relationship between carrier size and safety performance. A federal minimum underwriting standard, requiring that some form of documented risk assessment be conducted before a commercial trucking policy is bound, would address the mechanism the research identifies. A higher minimum dollar amount without a minimum underwriting standard would not.

What a real reform looks like

A comprehensive insurance minimum reform that actually addresses the safety dynamic described in the research would have three components. First, raise the minimum financial responsibility threshold to at least the inflation-adjusted equivalent of the 1980 baseline, which is approximately $2.8 million for general freight carriers. The hazardous materials minimum, which was higher in 1980, should be indexed similarly. This addresses the adequacy problem for ordinary serious injury cases.

Second, establish a federal minimum underwriting standard requiring that a prospective risk assessment be conducted and documented before any commercial trucking liability policy is bound. The standard does not need to specify the assessment content in detail. It needs to require that the insurer, at a minimum, has reviewed the carrier’s FMCSA safety data, including crash history, out-of-service rates, and BASIC scores, and has documented that review in the underwriting file. That requirement would not eliminate non-standard market coverage. It would require that whoever issues it has reviewed the carrier and documented a decision on the risk.

Third, close the RRG oversight gap created by the Liability Risk Retention Act. A targeted amendment requiring trucking-sector RRGs to maintain minimum risk-adjusted capital reserves, submit to periodic solvency reviews with results disclosed to FMCSA, and meet the same minimum underwriting standard as admitted market carriers would preserve the mutual insurer structure the LRRA was designed to enable, while closing the adverse selection dynamic the research documents.

Who opposes this and why

Opposition to raising the minimum has historically come from carrier associations, which argue that higher minimums increase operating costs and disproportionately burden smaller operators. That argument has merit in a narrow sense and is being used in a misleading way in a broader sense. A carrier operating safely, with clean inspection records, a qualified driver pool, and a legitimate maintenance program, can obtain higher-limit coverage at a cost that reflects its actual risk profile. The carriers for whom higher minimums create the most cost burden are the ones whose risk profiles are high enough that their coverage is already expensive and for whom the underwriting process the minimum would require would produce adverse findings.

The carriers most harmed by a higher minimum with an underwriting standard are the ones the research identifies as the highest-risk in the national dataset. The argument that protecting those carriers from higher insurance costs is a reason to leave the $750,000 threshold unchanged is an argument for subsidizing the carriers with the worst safety outcomes at the expense of crash victims and the carriers operating responsibly.

The reform is overdue. The dollar amount needs to move. And the dollar amount is not the problem.