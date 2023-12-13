Watch Now


Ramp-up in tech investment critical for 3PL success in 2024

Capacity and Service Solutions exec says customers demanding more, better tech tools

Mark Solomon
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: What does 2024 actually look like for 3PLs?

DETAILS: Third-party logistics providers need to remain agile and vigilant to keep themselves and their customers out of harm’s way in 2024, according to Brian Rafferty, director of Capacity and Service Solutions.

KEY QUOTES FROM BRIAN RAFFERTY:

“You have to be invested in technology because customers are demanding it.”

“I do think AI is going to play a huge role, we just don’t know how it will play out.”


“We are constantly talking to our customers to be prepared for disruption.” 

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.