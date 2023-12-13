Ramp-up in tech investment critical for 3PL success in 2024

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: What does 2024 actually look like for 3PLs?

DETAILS: Third-party logistics providers need to remain agile and vigilant to keep themselves and their customers out of harm’s way in 2024, according to Brian Rafferty, director of Capacity and Service Solutions.

KEY QUOTES FROM BRIAN RAFFERTY:

“You have to be invested in technology because customers are demanding it.”

“I do think AI is going to play a huge role, we just don’t know how it will play out.”





“We are constantly talking to our customers to be prepared for disruption.”