Reaction to news of Central Freight Lines shutting down
After 96 years, Central Freight Lines plans to shut down. FreightWaves’ Clarissa Hawes broke the news on Saturday night, and reaction has been swift ever since — on what’s next for the drivers and other CFL employees, how the company got to this point, how it will impact the LTL market, and so one.
Here’s a sampling of reactions and analysis on the various FreightWaves channels, as well as the rest of the freight world.
Watch: Central Freight’s impact on the LTL industry
WHAT THE TRUCK?!?: End of the line for CFL
Reaction from FreightWaves staff
Useful SONAR data
By Zach Strickland, Director of Freight Market Intelligence
The average rate per hundredweight (average cost of shipping unit of measure for LTL) direction basically shows rates are increasing for LTL.
Used truck prices are super-relevant here in terms of liquidation.
Photos: What it looks like at CFL headquarters
FreightWaves photographer Jim Allen, at Central Freight Lines headquarters in Waco, Texas, took these images of a company about to shut down.