News

Reaction to news of Central Freight Lines shutting down

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffMonday, December 13, 2021
1 minute read
Trucks at Central Freight Lines headquarters the day after news broke about its future. (Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

After 96 years, Central Freight Lines plans to shut down. FreightWaves’ Clarissa Hawes broke the news on Saturday night, and reaction has been swift ever since — on what’s next for the drivers and other CFL employees, how the company got to this point, how it will impact the LTL market, and so one.

Here’s a sampling of reactions and analysis on the various FreightWaves channels, as well as the rest of the freight world.

Watch: Central Freight’s impact on the LTL industry

WHAT THE TRUCK?!?: End of the line for CFL

Reaction from FreightWaves staff

Useful SONAR data

By Zach Strickland, Director of Freight Market Intelligence

The average rate per hundredweight (average cost of shipping unit of measure for LTL) direction basically shows rates are increasing for LTL.

Used truck prices are super-relevant here in terms of liquidation.

Photos: What it looks like at CFL headquarters

FreightWaves photographer Jim Allen, at Central Freight Lines headquarters in Waco, Texas, took these images of a company about to shut down.

All photos by Jim Allen/FreightWaves

Other reaction on social media

