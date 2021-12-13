Reaction to news of Central Freight Lines shutting down

After 96 years, Central Freight Lines plans to shut down. FreightWaves’ Clarissa Hawes broke the news on Saturday night, and reaction has been swift ever since — on what’s next for the drivers and other CFL employees, how the company got to this point, how it will impact the LTL market, and so one.

Here’s a sampling of reactions and analysis on the various FreightWaves channels, as well as the rest of the freight world.

If anything, Central is a reminder that trucking is one of the most difficult industries on the planet to operate a business in. Even in the strongest freight market in history, the company is worth more in liquidation than it is to operate. — Craig Fuller 🏴‍☠️ (@FreightAlley) December 12, 2021

Truckload carriers will largely be unimpacted by Central's demise. They might pick up some drivers from Central, but LTL is a different market than truckload. — Craig Fuller 🏴‍☠️ (@FreightAlley) December 12, 2021

Majority of Central Freight’s revenue came from 3PLs—this removes capacity for SMB shippers and will put upward pressure on rates https://t.co/SzRaHWiDmD — John Paul ❄️ Hampstead (@JPHampstead) December 12, 2021

By Zach Strickland, Director of Freight Market Intelligence

The average rate per hundredweight (average cost of shipping unit of measure for LTL) direction basically shows rates are increasing for LTL.

Used truck prices are super-relevant here in terms of liquidation.

FreightWaves photographer Jim Allen, at Central Freight Lines headquarters in Waco, Texas, took these images of a company about to shut down.













All photos by Jim Allen/FreightWaves

After 96 years, @Central_Freight is closing its doors. I was fortunate to spend some time there in 2010-13 as a lead p&d driver.



Yet another fallen flag. Story broke by @FreightWaves pic.twitter.com/HiEbcsRTem — Tex from @TXFoundry 🎥🚛 (@Texomatic) December 12, 2021

Just learned Central Freight just closed it's doors



F'n Hell — Johnny Dogs (@trey485) December 13, 2021

This Central Freight shutdown is a bummer to me. I grew up near where Wilson Freight was started. Central bought them in 2017 December 12, 2021

The #LTL market just got tighter and providing an even better pricing backdrop in 2022.

Exclusive: Central Freight Lines to shut down after 96 years https://t.co/Gr5e6uRBaA via @freightwaves — Lee Klaskow (@LogisticsLee) December 12, 2021

Another American trucking company going out of business. We just can’t compete with these foreign carriers. The American government has failed not only these American companies but American workers as well. That’s pretty F sad and right before Christmas. https://t.co/JJ87Yh7tDJ — Ernest Gutierrez (@ErnestG41269429) December 13, 2021

In the middle of the biggest boom in freight rates and profitability that we’ve ever seen (specifically for LTL players)…..



Something not right. https://t.co/Rg9FOH6qtn — Grateful Daytrader ⚡️ (@Gr8fulDaytrader) December 13, 2021

Thousands of locals out of a job, after Central Freight Lines shuts down operations without notice. https://t.co/IKPxsuXAUw — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) December 13, 2021

Fremont Contract Carriers is sad to hear about the closing of Central Freight Lines (CFL) and the impact it is having on their drivers. If you are a CFL driver we encourage you to give one of our recruiters a call today at 866-946-4322 to discuss opportunities at FCC! pic.twitter.com/SxldPhN7UE — FCC, INC. (@FCC_INC) December 13, 2021

Debt crushed Central Freight | CENTRAL FREIGHT LINES https://t.co/cAOiAb9mvF via @YouTube December 12, 2021