Recruiting and retaining supply chain talent — Point of Sale

Jason Turner, vice president of talent and growth initiatives at ArcBest, joins host Andrew Cox for this episode of Point to Sale to discuss recruiting and retaining supply chain talent.

With more than 9 million open jobs and promising prospects for economic growth, recruiting is crucial to succeeding in a post-pandemic world. Turner and Cox look at how the freight industry can attract more tech talent and how the best supply chain providers are blending technology talent with logistics expertise.



