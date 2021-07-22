  • ITVI.USA
    15,493.230
    -192.560
    -1.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.807
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.560
    -0.300
    -1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,477.520
    -195.870
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.300
    -0.240
    -6.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.950
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.310
    0.060
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.950
    -0.100
    -2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    1.000
    0.8%
FreightWaves TVNewsPoint of Sale (Podcast)

Recruiting and retaining supply chain talent — Point of Sale

Top-tier talent can be tough to keep around

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, July 22, 2021
1 minute read

This show is sponsored by ArcBest. ArcBest is more than logistics. Whatever you do, whatever you ship, ArcBest makes it easier for you to do business. ArcBest combines reliable capacity, innovative technology and trusted relationships to take the complexity out of your supply chain and keep your shipments moving. That’s what makes ArcBest more than logistics.

Jason Turner, vice president of talent and growth initiatives at ArcBest, joins host Andrew Cox for this episode of Point to Sale to discuss recruiting and retaining supply chain talent. 

With more than 9 million open jobs and promising prospects for economic growth, recruiting is crucial to succeeding in a post-pandemic world. Turner and Cox look at how the freight industry can attract more tech talent and how the best supply chain providers are blending technology talent with logistics expertise. 

You can find more Point of Sale episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, July 22, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

