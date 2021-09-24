Repatriating the US drug supply — Medically Necessary

Shortages of many generic drugs have plagued the U.S. health system for decades. The leading cause of drug shortages is quality issues at manufacturing plants, which are mostly overseas. Some experts argue that bringing pharmaceutical production back to the U.S. will help companies and regulators better monitor manufacturing and avoid a variety of issues.

Matt Blois talks to Michael Alkire, CEO at Premier, about how moving drug manufacturing overseas disrupted the quality of some drugs being used today. The two look at what it will take to return production to America and how coming back to the US can help prepare for the next national health emergency.



