LogisticsNewsTrucking

Rhenus acquires Texas-based Global Net Logistics, expands cross-border service

Acquisition’s goal is to strengthen company’s global air and ocean logistics network

Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyTuesday, November 2, 2021
1 minute read
As part of the acquisition, Rhenus will take over Global Net Logistics’ 22,500-square-foot warehouse near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Photo: Rhenus Group)

Aiming to strengthen its cross-border services between the United States and Mexico, Rhenus Logistics Americas has acquired Dallas-based Global Net Logistics.

The acquisition will strengthen Rhenus’ global air and ocean logistics network in the Southwest, particularly its trucking services, while bolstering less-than-container-load shipping services and providing customers with door-to-door solutions, officials said.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“This acquisition will provide value and growth to the Rhenus worldwide network and expand our capabilities as we meet with the fast-paced and evolving demands of the supply chain industry,” Jorn Schmersahl, CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean Americas, said in a statement.

Global Net Logistics, founded in 2014, provides domestic and international freight forwarding, air and ocean, full truckload, and LTL services. 

As part of the acquisition, Rhenus will take over Global Net Logistics’ 22,500-square-foot warehouse near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Germany-based logistics provider Rhenus Group offers supply chain solutions, international  air and ocean transportation, customs brokerage, compliance, warehousing, and distribution services. Rhenus has 33,500 employees across 820 global locations. 

In July, Rhenus also acquired Poland-based C. Hartwig Gdynia, a freight forwarding and logistics company. The acquisition included 12 facilities: nine in Poland, along with locations in  Hamburg, Germany, Felixstowe, England, and New York City.  

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com

