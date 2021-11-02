FreezPak Logistics announces 2nd fully automated distribution facility

Cold chain solutions provider FreezPak Logistics announced plans to open its second fully automated facility by the end of 2022.

The 267,575-square-foot cold storage development will be located in Woodbridge, New Jersey, and aims to serve the logistics market in the Northeast.

It will be minutes from the New Jersey Turnpike, near Newark Liberty International Airport, along with the ports of New York and New Jersey.

“FreezPak is going to new heights with the power of automation,” said Mike Saoud, co-CEO, in a statement.

FreezPak’s Woodbridge site will sit on 26 acres and feature 42 robots that can automatically store and retrieve goods. The facility, which will employ 200 people, will also include:

209,500 square feet of freezer space.

A 45,760-square-foot cool dock.

12,000 square feet of office space.

34 dock doors, 70 trailer spaces and 167 automobile parking spaces.

67-foot clear height in the freezer and 30 feet in the cool dock.

It will be the sixth location for the Carteret, New Jersey-based company and the second with an automated storage and retrieval system.

In September 2020, FreezPak announced its fifth facility and first automated distribution center near Port Elizabeth, New Jersey. The facility, which is still under construction, will be equipped with 12 robots and offer 10.5 million cubic feet of space. It is scheduled to open by the end of November.

The Woodbridge location will also offer services such as cross docking, overseas, truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, container plugs, port drayage, dedicated fleets, repacking, and same-day orders.

Founded in 2001, FreezPak Logistics is a family-owned company currently operating four temperature-controlled warehouses, including facilities in Patterson, Carteret, and Wayne, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

The Woodbridge facility is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2022. FreezPak plans to

announce a seventh location outside New Jersey in the near future, according to a release.

