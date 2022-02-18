Ride the lightning: The future of fuels

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from day 5 at Global Supply Chain Week.

Darren Epps, sr. director of advanced vehicle technology at Ryder System joins the show to get us plugged in to EV technology. We can’t talk about EVs without talking about charging? Which comes first?

Nate Shutes, host of The Bootstrappers Guide to Logistics talks about entrepreneurship in freight.

John Kingston, editor at large at FreightWaves talks about pain at the pump, what a Russia/Ukraine conflict means for oil and which fuel will win out in trucking?

Plus, congestion mounts at Port of Charleston, Port of Los Angeles adds container storage, trucking wants a seat at the table for EV talks and what’s Coke’s new beverage taste like?

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Ryder System (No. 22).