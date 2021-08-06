  • ITVI.USA
Rough seas, not enough sailors — Freightonomics

What will ocean freight look like as the holidays approach?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, August 5, 2021
1 minute read

nVision Global, is a leading Global Freight Audit, Supply Chain Management Services company offering enterprise-wide supply chain solutions. With over 4,000 global business “Partners”, nVision Global not only provides prompt, accurate Freight Audit Solutions, but also providing industry-leading Supply Chain Information Management solutions and services necessary to help its clients maximize efficiencies within their supply chain. To learn more, visit www.nvisionglobal.com

The West Coast ports are full, according to Port of LA Executive Director Gene Seroka, but the import flood is just starting as we move into the end of summer. What does the coming flood of goods mean for ocean freight still dealing with rough seas thanks to pandemic influences?

Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland try to answer that question on this episode of Freightonomics. They welcome FreightWaves Senior Editor Greg Miller to the show to discuss the upcoming maritime peak season, rates, and the potential for regulatory action on ocean shipping. 

You can find more Freightonomics episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

