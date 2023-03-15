R&R Express grows portfolio with addition of Denver-based fleet

Transportation and logistics provider R&R Express announced Wednesday the acquisition of regional and national carrier Load to Ride (LTR).

Denver-based LTR has a fleet of more than 100 trucks and 200 trailers, specializing in less-than-truckload transportation, pool distribution, warehousing and expedited services. It operates primarily in the West, providing one-day and two-day service but partners with other carriers for national coverage.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

“This acquisition helps strengthen our world-class customer service and provides more logistical and transport options to our customers,” said Richard Francis, CEO of R&R Express. “LTR benefits all R&R Express customers by providing them with expanded customizable supply chain solutions.“

Pittsburgh-based R&R Express consists of a portfolio of transportation providers and 3PLs. The group provides truckload, LTL, heavy-haul, final-mile, intermodal, power-only and brokerage services.

The acquisition is expected to provide LTR’s customers with access to a larger network of carriers and multimodal services.





More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

