R&R Express grows portfolio with addition of Denver-based fleet

Load to Ride brings 100 trucks, 200 trailers to network

R&R Express adds to family of companies. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Transportation and logistics provider R&R Express announced Wednesday the acquisition of regional and national carrier Load to Ride (LTR).

Denver-based LTR has a fleet of more than 100 trucks and 200 trailers, specializing in less-than-truckload transportation, pool distribution, warehousing and expedited services. It operates primarily in the West, providing one-day and two-day service but partners with other carriers for national coverage.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

“This acquisition helps strengthen our world-class customer service and provides more logistical and transport options to our customers,” said Richard Francis, CEO of R&R Express. “LTR benefits all R&R Express customers by providing them with expanded customizable supply chain solutions.“

Pittsburgh-based R&R Express consists of a portfolio of transportation providers and 3PLs. The group provides truckload, LTL, heavy-haul, final-mile, intermodal, power-only and brokerage services.

The acquisition is expected to provide LTR’s customers with access to a larger network of carriers and multimodal services.


Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.