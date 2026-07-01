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Ruan expands cross-border capabilities with customs brokerage offering

Todd Maiden
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Ruan is renaming its Brokerage Support Services unit to Freight Brokerage as part of the launch. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Ruan announced Wednesday that it has expanded its international trade and logistics capabilities across the U.S. and Mexico by launching a new customs brokerage service.

The Des Moines, Iowa-based company now provides complete, technology-driven customs clearance services, utilizing single-window systems like U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Automated Commercial Environment and Mexico’s SAT portal. It said the new customs offering will be operated through licensed businesses in both countries to provide freight transportation in major U.S.-Mexico trade lanes.

Integrated digital tools provide real-time shipment visibility, while operations are reinforced by industry certifications and security processes, such as CTPAT in the U.S. and OEA and OLA certifications in Mexico. The company will also extend its expertise to customs consulting, offering specialized compliance projects, IMMEX program advisory and trade agreement support.

Operating out of strategically positioned facilities in the U.S., Ruan assists customers with distribution, cross-docking, freight forwarding, storage and inspection services. It now provides comprehensive door-to-door transportation solutions, including asset-based operations (3,000 tractors), cross-border drayage, intermodal services and third-party logistics services like brokerage and managed transportation.

“Expanding into Customs Brokerage is a natural evolution of our capabilities and commitment to our customers,” said Marty Wadle, chief commercial officer at Ruan, in a news release. “With this addition, we are helping customers navigate cross-border requirements more efficiently while reducing delays and improving overall supply chain performance.”

Ruan also said it is renaming its Brokerage Support Services unit to Freight Brokerage as part of the launch.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

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Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.