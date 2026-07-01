Ruan expands cross-border capabilities with customs brokerage offering

Ruan announced Wednesday that it has expanded its international trade and logistics capabilities across the U.S. and Mexico by launching a new customs brokerage service.

The Des Moines, Iowa-based company now provides complete, technology-driven customs clearance services, utilizing single-window systems like U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Automated Commercial Environment and Mexico’s SAT portal. It said the new customs offering will be operated through licensed businesses in both countries to provide freight transportation in major U.S.-Mexico trade lanes.

Integrated digital tools provide real-time shipment visibility, while operations are reinforced by industry certifications and security processes, such as CTPAT in the U.S. and OEA and OLA certifications in Mexico. The company will also extend its expertise to customs consulting, offering specialized compliance projects, IMMEX program advisory and trade agreement support.

Operating out of strategically positioned facilities in the U.S., Ruan assists customers with distribution, cross-docking, freight forwarding, storage and inspection services. It now provides comprehensive door-to-door transportation solutions, including asset-based operations (3,000 tractors), cross-border drayage, intermodal services and third-party logistics services like brokerage and managed transportation.