Rules, Rates and Red Flags – What Every Small Carrier Needs to Watch Right Now

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is officially turning up the heat again on something that’s been quietly enforced for years: English language proficiency behind the wheel.

This week, Sean Duffy, confirmed that the agency will be fully restoring enforcement of English requirements for commercial drivers. This means inspectors and compliance officers will now be actively verifying that truck drivers can understand traffic signs, communicate with officials and fill out required documentation — all in English.

This isn’t a “new” rule — it’s been on the books since the early 2000s. But for years, enforcement was spotty at best. Duffy made it clear that time is over.

The agency says it’s not just about following rules — it’s about safety and accountability. The concern is that if a driver can’t clearly communicate with law enforcement or understand routing instructions, that breakdown could turn into something worse — especially during emergencies or inspections.

Duffy emphasized this isn’t a political move — it’s about restoring public trust in commercial transportation and ensuring every driver on the road is operating from the same rulebook.

What Small Fleets Need to Know

If you have drivers who speak limited English, now is the time to get ahead of this. While the regulation doesn’t require native fluency, it does require basic operational understanding — reading road signs, answering DOT questions and logging entries without assistance.

Here’s what you should do:

Prep your drivers for common inspection scenarios and questions.



Audit your internal hiring and documentation process to make sure logs, driver vehicle inspection reports (DVIRs) and records of duty status (RODS) are being completed correctly.



Make sure dispatch communication isn’t creating extra confusion due to language gaps.



This will likely start showing up in random inspections, roadside stops and DOT audits. It’s not just a driver issue — if your company gets flagged, you could face out-of-service time, fines or even a Compliance, Safety and Accountability (CSA) hit.





Bottom Line

Like it or not, enforcement is swinging back toward fundamentals. This rule has always been there — the only difference now is: They’re watching again.

And if you’re running a fleet, especially one with immigrant drivers or a bilingual team, now’s the time to make sure your operation is buttoned up.

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Could the Senate’s Pushback on California’s Clean Air Rules Signal a Bigger Fight Ahead?

This week, the U.S. Senate narrowly passed a resolution aimed at blocking California from enforcing stricter-than-federal emissions standards on diesel-powered vehicles. While the move is mostly symbolic for now — and faces a potential veto from the White House — it raises a real question for trucking:

Is this the start of a larger pushback on California’s environmental mandates?

And more importantly, could this eventually impact mandates like Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) requirements, zero-emission targets and California Air Resources Board enforcement?

What Happened

The resolution, introduced under the Congressional Review Act, targets California’s waiver authority under the Clean Air Act — the very mechanism that allows the state to implement its own stricter air quality rules. These rules don’t just apply to California-based carriers. If you run freight into the state, you’re expected to comply too — regardless of where your truck is plated.

The Senate vote was tight, 50-48, and while it won’t likely become law under this administration, it sends a clear message: There’s growing resistance in Washington against states enforcing climate policy that exceeds federal standards.

So … What About the DPF Mandate?

Let’s be clear — this Senate resolution doesn’t directly touch DPF regulations. But if California’s legal authority to out-regulate the federal government is ever rolled back, the DPF conversation could absolutely be next.





Why?

Because California’s truck regulations are often the launching pad for nationwide emissions enforcement:

The DPF mandate came out of CARB rules that were later adopted in other states.



Zero-emission fleet rules and truck bans based on engine model years are also driven by CARB timelines.



Once California builds it, other regulators tend to follow.



If lawmakers succeed in limiting California’s Clean Air Act authority, it could blunt the momentum behind new nationwide emissions rules. But that’s a big “if.”

What This Means for Small Carriers

Right now, nothing changes — but the pressure is building.

If you’re a small fleet or owner-operator running into California, you still need to comply with DPF requirements, clean idle restrictions and CARB reporting. But if the political tides shift — say after the next election — there could be:

Legal battles over how far California can go.



Delays or rollbacks on fleet transition deadlines.



More wiggle room on equipment replacement or retrofitting.



On the other hand, if the EPA and CARB stay aligned, don’t expect any slowdown — especially as EV funding and air quality compliance programs ramp up.

Bottom Line

This resolution is just a shot across the bow — not a done deal. But for small carriers trying to plan equipment strategy, it’s a reminder that California’s rules don’t exist in a vacuum.

If one state has the power to reshape national freight equipment standards, then every carrier — no matter where you’re based — needs to keep one eye on Sacramento and the other on Washington.

(Source: SONAR Spot Rate Changes Over Last 4 Days (Van TRAC Map). Outbound spot rates are climbing across most of the country, with blue regions showing above-average increases and red regions reflecting decreases. The Southeast and Midwest are leading the momentum shift.)

Did the Market Just Flip? Freight Rates Are Heating Up

For the past year, small carriers have been navigating a flat, cold freight market. Rates were stagnant, rejections were low and tenders were soft. But now? Something’s stirring. And the latest SONAR data may be signaling the early tremors of a shift.

Let’s walk through the charts, one by one:

You don’t need to be a data scientist to see what’s happening on the Van TRAC spot rate map. Blue is dominating coast to coast — especially across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and lower Midwest. That shade of blue? It means above-average outbound spot rate increases.

This isn’t isolated. It’s broad. And while a four-day spike doesn’t make a full recovery, it’s enough to make smart carriers pay attention. If you’re running lanes in the Carolinas, Georgia or Kentucky — you’ve probably already felt it. Rates are rising, brokers are tightening up and negotiations are leaning a little more in your favor.

(Chart: SONAR Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI.USA). Freight volumes are holding steady above 10,000, signaling strong tender activity from shippers even as the market navigates volatility.)

Now let’s pair that up with volume.

Volume has held firm — climbing back from the early April dip and settling just above 10,000. That’s not record-breaking, but it is healthy. And more importantly: It’s consistent.

This steady volume means freight is moving. Shippers are tendering loads. And when you pair steady tenders with increasing spot market pressure, it starts to tilt the balance.

(Chart: SONAR Outbound Tender Rejection Index (OTRI.USA). Tender rejections have climbed to 6.41%, marking a key shift in carrier behavior and signaling increased pressure on spot market rates.)

Now this is the big one. Tender rejections are up to 6.41%, and that’s where the story changes.

Why does this matter?

Because rejections are a key leading indicator of rate pressure. The higher the rejection rate, the more freight spills over into the spot market. And when that happens, prices follow. Just a few weeks ago, rejections were struggling to hold above 5%. Now they’re building real momentum.

This shift signals that contract carriers are starting to say no — either because they don’t have the capacity or because spot is starting to pay better.

(Chart: SONAR National Truckload Index (NTI.USA). National truckload rates are on the rise, hitting $2.34 per mile. This is the strongest rate surge we’ve seen in recent months, just ahead of the summer shipping season.)

The national average rate jumped from the $2.20s to $2.34. That’s the sharpest climb we’ve seen in weeks — and it’s happening just as the Southeast and Texas markets heat up.

A strong NTI in late May is a sign of tightening capacity, and we haven’t even hit Memorial Day yet. If this trend continues into June, small carriers could see more leverage on the phone when calling brokers.

Bottom Line: Don’t Sleep on This

This isn’t the full rebound everyone’s been waiting on — but it is the strongest signal we’ve had in months that the freight market may be turning a corner.

So here’s what smart carriers should be doing right now.

If you’re running loads off the board, here’s where your focus should be:

Pay attention to which lanes are heating up. If you’re seeing more blue on the map in places like the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, that’s your signal. Those lanes are paying better — start shifting your search in that direction.

Let’s say you’re running out of Atlanta headed to Charlotte, North Carolina. According to SONAR data, that lane has seen a noticeable upward shift in spot rate trends over the past week, especially with rejection rates ticking up in the Southeast.

If a broker throws out $550-$600 for that run? That’s low-ball territory right now.

Try pushing back like this:

“That might’ve moved for $600 a few weeks ago, but the market’s shifted. I’m looking at data that shows tighter capacity in this region and more freight moving. To do this load reliably today, it needs to be closer to $750-$800. Otherwise, I’ll wait for the next one.”

Why this works:

You’re not just asking for more — you’re backing it up with market shifts.



You’re communicating that you’re not desperate and understand your value.



You’re testing the waters — if they can’t meet it, chances are another broker will, especially in a lane heating up.

Stop taking the first offer. With rates moving up, brokers might still throw low numbers at you out of habit. Don’t fall for it. Push back. Ask for more. You have a little more leverage this week than you did last week.

Try saying:

“Hey, I’ve seen what this lane’s been doing over the last few days — it’s tightening up. If you want a reliable carrier, I can do it, but we’re gonna need to be closer to [$X] to make it work.”



Watch your fuel costs. Just because rates are going up doesn’t mean your profit is safe. Diesel still eats your margins alive if you’re not careful.

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Broker Red Flags Every Small Carrier Should Watch For

The market may be shifting, but that doesn’t mean all the games are gone. If anything, when rates heat up, so does shady behavior by brokers.

We’ve seen more reports of double-brokering, ghosting after pickup, and brokers posting loads with unrealistic appointment times or fake rate commitments — especially in tighter markets.

If you’re booking freight off the board, you have to stay sharp. Here are the red flags that should have you hitting the brakes before you book that next load.

Red Flag No. 1: New MCs With No Track Record

If a broker’s MC was issued in the past six to 12 months and they’re offering “too good to be true” money, treat that as a trap until proven otherwise.

Check:

Their FMCSA snapshot.



Google reviews (if any).



TIA membership (optional, but helpful).



New brokers can be legit — but verify before you haul.

Red Flag No. 2: No Phone Number, Just Email

If a broker doesn’t answer the phone or insists everything be done over email or chat — especially if they’re pushing a rate confirmation fast — step back. This is a favorite move for double brokers trying to avoid real contact.

Ask yourself:

“If something goes wrong on this load, who’s answering the phone?”

If you can’t get a real human on the line, you’re on your own when it hits the fan.

Red Flag No. 3: Rate Con Terms Don’t Match the Load Board

If you’re offered $950 on DAT, but the rate con comes back at $775? That’s intentional. Some shady brokers will try to bait-and-switch the payout and hope you don’t catch it before signing.

Always double-check:

Pickup and drop windows.



Commodity details.



Final rate listed.



Detention/layover terms.



If it doesn’t match the load board post or your phone conversation, push back before signing.

Red Flag No. 4: Non-Factorable Broker

If your factoring company won’t touch them — that’s not a mystery. That means they either pay slow, have a poor history or are flagged for nonpayment.

Before you take the load, run a quick credit check or call your factoring provider. You can’t afford to wait 60 days to get paid — or worse, not get paid at all.

Pro Tip: Build Your Own ‘Do Not Load’ List

Start keeping your own list of brokers who:

Changed the rate.



Failed to pay.



Misrepresented appointments.



Disappeared after dispatch.



You can build a decent weekly revenue just working with a tight rotation of brokers who pay fair and run clean.

Bottom Line:



The freight market may be improving, but not every player in it deserves your trust. Your time, fuel and liability are real. Only move freight with people who respect that.

Right after warning signs about shady brokers and double-brokering, this week’s podcast couldn’t be more timely.

I sat down with Brian Woodring, owner-operator and founder of Anchor Reliable Transport, to talk about how one viral LinkedIn post sparked a full-on response from brokers, carriers and even load board platforms about fraud on the boards.

Brian doesn’t just talk about the problem — he breaks down how he used social media to shine a light on it, get answers and push for real industry accountability.

If you’ve ever been burned by a bad broker, or want to know how to protect your business from fraud and misrepresentation, this conversation is a must-listen.

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

New York Launches Job Program to Train Formerly Incarcerated for Trucking Careers

This week, CBS News reported on a new initiative that could have long-term effects on the reentry opportunities for formerly incarcerated individuals.

The program, led by New York City’s Department of Corrections in partnership with the Department of Small Business Services, is designed to connect people recently released from Rikers Island with training and licensure needed to become commercial truck drivers.

Here’s what we know so far, according to CBS.

Key Details:

The initiative focuses on CDL training and job placement assistance for individuals reentering society after incarceration.



It was announced by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and is aimed at addressing the city’s commitment to second-chance employment.



Participants will have access to wraparound services, including:

Resume and interview prep.

CDL training.

Work-readiness development.

Licensing support.

Connection to job opportunities with hiring employers in the trucking industry.



According to CBS, the program is currently voluntary and open to individuals with a clean driving record and a demonstrated interest in commercial driving.



The mayor highlighted that this is part of a broader public safety and workforce strategy, stating:

“We’re not just talking about rehabilitation — we’re creating real pathways to employment.”



Employers are being recruited to pre-commit to hiring program graduates, signaling strong public-private partnership backing.

Why It Matters for the Industry

While this program is launching in New York City, CBS reports that it’s part of a national trend — where reentry workforce initiatives are being targeted.

If successful, programs like this could:

Provide more qualified CDL holders into the workforce.



Offer a second chance to people trying to rebuild their lives.



Help address ongoing capacity and driver availability gaps — especially in metro areas.



Source: CBS News

Final Word: Stay Ready or Stay Behind

This week wasn’t just about headlines — it was a warning shot across the entire industry.

Enforcement is back on the basics. Rates are finally showing signs of life. And fraud? It’s still lurking around every corner of the load board.

What you do with that information is what separates the ones who make it from the ones who keep blaming the market.

Whether it’s understanding how the FMCSA is changing its tone, catching a broker playing games or seeing where freight is heating up before the crowd — the advantage goes to the carrier who stays alert, moves smart and thinks ahead.

So here’s your charge this week:



Don’t just run. Run with clarity. Run with purpose. Run like you have something to protect.

Because you do.

Until next week — stay sharp, and keep rolling.