Running on Ice: Autonomous trucks deliver food

All thawed out

(Photo: Kodiak Robotics)

Big things are happening between Dallas and Oklahoma City and it’s not a tornado. Kodiak Robotics has partnered with The Martin-Brower Co. to bring temperature-controlled freight to quick-service restaurants using Kodiak’s autonomous trucks.

The duo has been working together since July 2022 and has completed more than 600 autonomous deliveries. In this specific instance, the route between Dallas and Oklahoma City is considered a “shuttle lane,” and the autonomous trucks are taking goods from hub to hub for local drivers to complete the final delivery.

“Your next order of fries may have traveled on a Kodiak truck,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO at Kodiak. “Autonomous trucks are well-suited to the difficult work of long-haul driving, while allowing our partners’ local drivers to handle last-mile deliveries and provide a personal touch for customers. Martin Brower’s shuttle lane model is an ideal application for Kodiak that enables us to demonstrate the value of our technology within our customers’ existing networks.”

Temperature checks

(Photo: Shutterstock)

A second life could be in the works for an old abandoned vertical farming operation in Pittsburgh. The Braddock building, home of the abandoned operation, could become a state-of-the-art food manufacturing and cold storage facility, according to the latest proposal for redevelopment.