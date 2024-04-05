Running on Ice: Breaking down cold chain improvements

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Running on Ice is doing something a little different this week. Instead of looking at a few separate news hits, we’re diving into one larger issue for the week. We’re taking a look at the continued growth in the cold chain in 2024.

NTT Data, Penn State and Penske’s 2024 Third-Party Logistics Study focuses on partnerships and collaboration through data. So what does the 3PL study have to do with cold chain? Great question. Let’s get into it.

The study found that demand within the cold chain is increasing in the fresh and frozen segments. That has resulted in higher demand for cold storage warehouses as well as logistics providers to serve the space, and cold chain providers’ traditional role has evolved into something more.

Not only is demand for cold chain services increasing, but demand for related services, specifically food handling, has risen as well. The Food and Drug Administration issued new requirements for additional traceability records for certain foods. Essentially, the regulation will help transform the nation’s food safety system by shifting the focus from responding to foodborne illness to preventing it. The requirements, which take effect on Jan. 20, 2026, create new traceable Alternative Supply Sources.