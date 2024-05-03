Running on Ice: Kansas City thrust into the spotlight again

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Around this time last year, Canadian Pacific Kansas City announced a new service, the Midwest Mexico Express. The service was developed as a solution for moving freight to and from Mexico to the middle of the U.S. The transit time via rail is a day faster than the nearest competitor. Given the amount of nearshoring and development happening in Mexico, the new line could not have come at a better time.

Fast forward to this year, and Americold has broken ground on a cold storage facility in Kansas City, Missouri, right on the CPKC rail network. The new facility is a cool $127 million, includes about 335,000 square feet and is being developed in collaboration with CPKC to support the Midwest Mexico Express line.

Keith Creel, president and CEO of CPKC, said in a news release, “This project is the first of many across our network and, when combined with our unparalleled cross-border service, will build a new refrigerated supply chain for our customers. Just over one year ago here in Kansas City, when we celebrated the creation of CPKC, we talked about the unique economic benefits our unrivaled network would bring to Kansas City, Missouri and beyond. We are seeing that happen today.”

Temperature Checks

(Photo: Polar Leasing)

The Sunshine State got a little brighter as Polar Leasing has opened a new facility in Sumterville, Florida. The facility is different in the fact that it is wholly owned and operated by Polar Leasing versus the more commonly found dealers and freight partners. Polar Leasing offers ground-resting, ready-to-use walk-in rental units. Polar Leasing is actually the guest on Running on Ice this week, and we break down when to buy versus lease a unit and what some of the more common industries that utilize the leasing model are. Catch the episode on YouTube.