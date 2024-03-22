Running on Ice: New cold storage and fruit as a package

All thawed out

(Photo: X)

Richmond, Virginia, is about to be the home of the newest FreezPak Logistics cold storage warehouse. FreezPak is building a 245,000-square-foot cold storage facility for a casual $77.5 million. The goal for the new facility is to help support the Port of Virginia.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a news release, “All of FreezPak’s products will go through The Port of Virginia, a logistical advantage that will increase efficiency and increase its direct access to markets. This is a win for FreezPak, The Port of Virginia, and the Commonwealth.”

The new facility will have services tailored to frozen, cooler and dry storage for the food and beverage industry. It will be 75 feet tall and will house 49,512 pallet positions within a 191,909-square-foot freezer space, as well as an additional 38,567 square feet of cooler dock. There will also be solar power and a hydrogen fueling station for forklifts, over-the-road trucks and yard switchers.

Temperature checks

(DP World’s freight forwarding service includes global airfreight capabilities. Photo: PR Newswire/DP World)

DP World says it’s time to elevate the global health care sector. The company has launched over 100 freight forwarding offices worldwide that are aimed at capitalizing on trade in the sector. Given that health care solutions have become increasingly complex and require such specific and specialized transportation instructions, the need for strong solutions could not be overstated. Current practices leave shippers susceptible to disruptions at various points that can impact inventory levels and result in massive issues.