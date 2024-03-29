Running on Ice: Why is food waste rampant in supply chains?

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The market for food is one of the U.S.’s largest industries, with revenue amounting to over $1 trillion. But errors in the supply chain create an alarming amount of food waste. According to ReFed, “last year, 88.7 million tons of food went unsold or uneaten in the United States – roughly 38% of the country’s total food supply. The vast majority of this – nearly 78 million tons of food – became food waste, meaning it failed to make it back into the human food supply chain.”

According to Food Engineering Magazine, “Consumers are blamed for wasting as much as 37% of the food in the American supply chain.”

Given that there is already significant food scarcity in the country, having so much lost or unavailable for consumption isn’t the best feeling. Not only does food waste prevention lower greenhouse gas emissions, but it also helps feed people who otherwise could go hungry.

A McKinsey & Co. report, “Reducing food loss: What grocery retailers and manufacturers can do”, cited an example of loss just among 100 tomatoes. “Field-grown tomatoes were tracked from farm to the retailer. Starting with 100 tomatoes ready for harvest, only 73 to 81 survive the harvest operation. Next, one or two tomatoes are lost on their way to handling and grading. After handling and grading, 67 to 77 tomatoes survive and go on to processing and packaging. Finally, only 59 to 72 tomatoes make it to the retailer. At this point some tomatoes will not be sold — either due to visual appearance or quickly approaching sell-by dates.”



