Ryder first look: steady as she goes, no big swings

Ryder had a fourth quarter that saw the company largely hold its own from the comparable quarter a year earlier, with no big swings in revenue or profitability.

One sign of a strengthening freight market was that its used tractor sales brought in an average price 1% more than a year earlier. While that may not seem like much, that year-on-year comparison has been running negative for several quarters.

The steadiness of the business can be seen in the segment revenue. Fleet management Solutions, which has long been the core business at Ryder but is slowly seeing its share of revenue decline as other units rise, had a 1% decline in total revenue. Supply Chain Solutions, Ryder’s contract logistics segment, reported a 3% increase in revenue. Dedicated Transportation Solutions, a dedicated contract carrier that would be most exposed to a weak trucking market, reported a decline of 8% in revenue.