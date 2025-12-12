Ryder CEO Robert Sanchez to retire, COO John Diez named successor

Ryder System announced a leadership transition on Friday. Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez will retire at the close of the first quarter, handing the reins over to Chief Operating Officer John Diez. Following his retirement, Sanchez will transition to the role of executive chairman.

“Robert has led the development and execution of Ryder’s balanced growth strategy to derisk the business, improve returns, and accelerate the growth of our supply chain and dedicated businesses that has transformed the company’s return profile,” said Michael Hilton, lead independent board director, in a news release.

Sanchez has held several senior executive leadership positions in his more than 30 years at Ryder (NYSE: R). He was named CEO in January 2013 and became chairman of the board in May of the same year.

Ryder’s annual revenue has doubled to $12.6 billion under Sanchez’s leadership, with net earnings increasing 133% to $489 million (full-year 2024 results).