Ryder opens Indiana distribution center for printing giant Lexmark

Ryder has opened a 1 million-square-foot distribution center for printer and imaging technology manufacturer Lexmark International in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

The facility streamlines Lexmark’s cross-border supply chain, while also speeding up shipping times and adding cost savings to deliveries, according to a news release.

“Lexmark’s business is time critical, so equipment handling and transit time is a primary concern, as is keeping costs competitive,” Norm Brouillette, senior vice president of supply chain for Ryder, said in a statement.

Lexmark, founded in 1991, is a privately held company that manufactures laser printers and imaging products, along with developing cloud-enabled imaging and Internet of Things technologies.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company has manufacturing facilities in Boulder, Colorado, and Juarez, Mexico, as well as a sales office in Mexico City. Lexmark has customers in over 170 countries, and includes clients such as eBay, Panasonic Corp., and Fujitsu Ltd.

Brouillette said the Jeffersonville location was selected because of its access to major road, rail, river and air transportation options.





Miami-based Ryder (NYSE: R) is a leasing, fleet management, transportation and supply chain solutions provider.

Jeffersonville is located along Interstate 65, just across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The distribution center is about 5 miles from the Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville, which is serviced by railroads CSX and Norfolk Southern.

“We conducted a network analysis considering markets served, shipping volumes and times, transport costs, nearby ports, real estate prices, and the labor market,” Brouillette said. “It pointed to one ideal location that would provide Lexmark with both a reduction in total outbound shipping cost and an improvement in two-day transit — not to mention the added ability to provide same-day shipping and next-day air.”

Ryder has provided Lexmark with transportation management solutions since 2009, including cross-border operations between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“Ryder brings the technology, solutions, and expertise we need to stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly changing supply chain environment,” Billy Spears, senior vice president and chief product delivery officer for Lexmark, said in a statement.

