Sales language that can be dangerous — Put That Coffee Down

Have you ever felt like you need a formal script to stick to when trying to close a sale? And if you deviate from that script it could mean disaster?

That might not be the case with every sales conversation, but Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle both agree there is some language to avoid when trying to complete a deal. They break down common transactional wording and phrases on this episode of Put That Coffee Down.

The two talk about what words customers use that make salespeople roll their eyes and how certain language can signal defeat when you are trying to finalize a deal. They also talk about the news of the day and look at this week’s featured SONAR chart.



