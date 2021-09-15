  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVNewsPut That Coffee Down

Sales language that can be dangerous — Put That Coffee Down

And how to avoid showing weakness with your words

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, September 15, 2021
1 minute read

Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today.  Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company.  To find out more email jobs@surgetransportation.com.

Have you ever felt like you need a formal script to stick to when trying to close a sale? And if you deviate from that script it could mean disaster?

That might not be the case with every sales conversation, but Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle both agree there is some language to avoid when trying to complete a deal. They break down common transactional wording and phrases on this episode of Put That Coffee Down. 

The two talk about what words customers use that make salespeople roll their eyes and how certain language can signal defeat when you are trying to finalize a deal. They also talk about the news of the day and look at this week’s featured SONAR chart.

You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

