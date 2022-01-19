Sales & Marketing recap: Good company culture thrives on communication

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Hiring for culture or hiring for a resume?

DETAILS: Learn about the importance of company culture and true employee satisfaction with Kyle Kosco from Legion Logistics.

SPEAKER: Kosco is the chief people person for Legion Logistics.

BIO: Kosko is responsible for recruiting, retaining and developing talent, as well as growing Legion’s brand and managing all vendor relationships. Prior to joining Legion, he was the director of marketing at Sizemore & Company.

KEY QUOTES FROM KOSKO:

Legion’s executive leaders walk around and strike up “conversations that are not about work. Is it distracting for that person for a few seconds? Yeah, but does it go a long way to make them more invested in the company, with having executive leadership on the floor, asking them if they need any help with anything? … It’s just gone a long way to the culture we’re creating.”

“We’ve done a lot of good things to have a pulse on the office and see if people are ready for new opportunities within the company.”

“Communication needs to be consistent all the way through [the hiring process]. There can’t be a disconnect or dragging your feet to talk to the candidate you’re interested in.”

“We value the culture fit way more than industry experience.”