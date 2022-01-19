Sales & Marketing recap: Kevin Nolan’s advice — ‘Be long-term greedy.’

This keynote is from the FreightWaves Sales & Marketing Summit.

KEYNOTE:: Fail fast, sell faster with Kevin Nolan

DETAILS: Cassandra Gaines and Kevin Nolan discuss how accessibility and accountability are the foundation of a sales organization. They also dive into the importance of costumes — even dressing up as fitness guru Richard Simmons — and incentivizing sales teams with spiffs like Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

SPEAKER: Kevin Nolan, founder, Nolan Transportation Group

BIO: Nolan is all about motivating and getting the best from his salespeople, whether through laughter or tasty incentives to raise the level of their game. The founder of Nolan Transportation Group doesn’t buy into winners and losers in transactions. He encourages listening to a customer’s long-term wants and needs and playing the long game instead of winning a single sale.

KEY QUOTES FROM KEVIN NOLAN:

“Get to know the men and women that work with you inside and outside. If you are approachable and you do the right things, others will follow you. I’m big on surrounding yourself with the right people day in and day out at work. Are you approachable so those men and women will come to you and learn from you?”

“To me sales starts from the accountability standpoint. You’ve got to hold the organization accountable to whatever your crazy butt promised as a salesperson. There is a dance that happens between sales and operations that is beautiful if it’s done right. But if it’s done wrong, it’s a 3 in the judging on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”