Sales & Marketing recap: Kevin Nolan’s advice — ‘Be long-term greedy.’
Approachability will get your team members to come and learn from you
This keynote is from the FreightWaves Sales & Marketing Summit.
KEYNOTE:: Fail fast, sell faster with Kevin Nolan
DETAILS: Cassandra Gaines and Kevin Nolan discuss how accessibility and accountability are the foundation of a sales organization. They also dive into the importance of costumes — even dressing up as fitness guru Richard Simmons — and incentivizing sales teams with spiffs like Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
SPEAKER: Kevin Nolan, founder, Nolan Transportation Group
BIO: Nolan is all about motivating and getting the best from his salespeople, whether through laughter or tasty incentives to raise the level of their game. The founder of Nolan Transportation Group doesn’t buy into winners and losers in transactions. He encourages listening to a customer’s long-term wants and needs and playing the long game instead of winning a single sale.
Watch now: Why long-term greed is good in sales
KEY QUOTES FROM KEVIN NOLAN:
“Get to know the men and women that work with you inside and outside. If you are approachable and you do the right things, others will follow you. I’m big on surrounding yourself with the right people day in and day out at work. Are you approachable so those men and women will come to you and learn from you?”
“To me sales starts from the accountability standpoint. You’ve got to hold the organization accountable to whatever your crazy butt promised as a salesperson. There is a dance that happens between sales and operations that is beautiful if it’s done right. But if it’s done wrong, it’s a 3 in the judging on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”
“Don’t be a zero sum person. A zero sum person means ‘I need to take from you to win.’ Zero sum means plus and minus. I like plus-plus. Win together. When you go in to meet with a customer, whatever service it is, don’t go in there trying to figure out what you’re going to make. That’s the worst thing you can do. Go in listening to what the customer wants and needs. If you can fill that void and you can win together, you’ll make plenty of money because they’re going to keep you around because you’re making their life easier and better. Be long-term greedy.”