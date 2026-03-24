Samsara introduces 2026 North America Customer Advisory Board

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) announced its 2026 North America Customer Advisory Board on Tuesday as the company prepares for its annual Beyond conference.

The board includes executives from nearly 50 organizations spanning transportation, logistics, energy and food distribution. One goal is to guide the next generation of AI-powered safety and operational tools.

Members include leaders from major carriers such as DHL Express, Old Dominion Freight Line, Werner Enterprises, XPO, Sysco and Republic Services.

The board gives these operations leaders a direct hand in shaping products that address daily fleet challenges. Their input already helped create Samsara Coach, the AI-powered coaching tool that delivers personalized, real-time guidance to drivers, and the Asset Tag XS, a compact, ruggedized tracker for smaller high-value assets. Last year Samsara customers prevented nearly 380,000 accidents.