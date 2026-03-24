Samsara introduces 2026 North America Customer Advisory Board

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) announced its 2026 North America Customer Advisory Board on Tuesday as the company prepares for its annual Beyond conference.
The board includes executives from nearly 50 organizations spanning transportation, logistics, energy and food distribution. One goal is to guide the next generation of AI-powered safety and operational tools.
Members include leaders from major carriers such as DHL Express, Old Dominion Freight Line, Werner Enterprises, XPO, Sysco and Republic Services.
The board gives these operations leaders a direct hand in shaping products that address daily fleet challenges. Their input already helped create Samsara Coach, the AI-powered coaching tool that delivers personalized, real-time guidance to drivers, and the Asset Tag XS, a compact, ruggedized tracker for smaller high-value assets. Last year Samsara customers prevented nearly 380,000 accidents.
“Joining Samsara’s Customer Advisory Board gives us a direct hand in shaping the next decade of operations,” said Chris Roberts, chief environmental health and safety officer at Ecolab. “By sharing our teams’ real-world experiences, we’re helping build solutions that have a clear and powerful impact in the field. It’s a collaborative community with a shared goal: making operations safer and more efficient for everyone.”
Andy Yearout, senior vice president of supply chain at Mohawk Industries, highlighted the transformative role of connected technology in fleet management.
“The impact of camera and telematics innovations cannot be overstated,” Yearout said. “These technologies enable proactive identification and correction of at-risk behaviors before incidents happen, driving measurable improvements in fleet safety and overall operational performance.”
“Our Customer Advisory Board is the heartbeat of our innovation,” said Johan Land, senior vice president of product at Samsara. “We listen to the problems our customers face and co-create products to pioneer a safer, more efficient future for physical operations. We are truly proud to build alongside them.”
The CAB is one piece of Samsara’s broader push to connect the industry. The company also runs monthly Driver Council sessions, Samsara Spark virtual networking for operations leaders, and 19 Global Safety Summits across the U.S. and Canada.
Board members will help shape breakthrough products Samsara plans to unveil at its Beyond conference, scheduled for June 23-26 in Las Vegas.