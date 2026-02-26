Samsara releases latest-generation asset tag and new Asset Tag XS

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) announced Thursday the release of its latest-generation asset tag and a new smaller model, the Asset Tag XS.

The Bluetooth tracking devices are designed to help fleet equipment managers locate and recover high-value assets of various sizes.

Samsara said the tags are powered by an expanded version of its Samsara Network and include new theft and loss workflows. If assets are stolen or lost, users can use the company’s AI-powered features to locate, investigate and recover them, the company said.

The launch comes as Samsara’s industrial-grade Bluetooth network has doubled in density over the past two years and now integrates with Hubble’s network of 90 million consumer smartphones to extend tracking capabilities inside buildings, the company said.