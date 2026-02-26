Samsara releases latest-generation asset tag and new Asset Tag XS

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) announced Thursday the release of its latest-generation asset tag and a new smaller model, the Asset Tag XS.
The Bluetooth tracking devices are designed to help fleet equipment managers locate and recover high-value assets of various sizes.
Samsara said the tags are powered by an expanded version of its Samsara Network and include new theft and loss workflows. If assets are stolen or lost, users can use the company’s AI-powered features to locate, investigate and recover them, the company said.
The launch comes as Samsara’s industrial-grade Bluetooth network has doubled in density over the past two years and now integrates with Hubble’s network of 90 million consumer smartphones to extend tracking capabilities inside buildings, the company said.
Samsara’s network leverages millions of connected devices traveling on 99 percent of major U.S. roads. Each device acts as a listening post for Asset Tag Bluetooth signals, creating a mesh network capable of real-time location detection.
Asset loss remains a significant issue for physical operations. Research from Samsara’s forthcoming State of Connected Operations: Asset Theft and Loss report found that 77 percent of organizations experienced significant operational shutdowns or delays due to missing critical assets in the past 12 months. For companies without tracking solutions, asset shrinkage costs more than $13 million annually, with smaller assets driving more than 70 percent of that total, according to the report.
“The scale of equipment loss in physical operations goes far beyond the cost of the tools themselves — it’s about lost productivity and project delays,” said David Gal, vice president of connected equipment at Samsara.
Rich Poppoff, equipment superintendent at DeSilva Gates, said the company has achieved a 100 percent recovery rate on stolen equipment ranging from $1,000 gas-powered saws to $2.8 million pieces of heavy machinery since using the asset tags.
“I didn’t think the devices could be better than they were, but the enhanced features on the Asset Tags, like the even more precise Find Nearby capabilities, make finding assets in congested areas even simpler,” Poppoff said.
The standard Asset Tag now offers up to six years of maintenance-free battery life, a 50 percent increase over previous generations. The new Asset Tag XS targets smaller equipment such as gas meters, IV pumps and specialized handheld tools. It offers three years of battery life and flexible mounting options.
Samsara also introduced an AI-powered theft and loss workflow built into the platform. A new left-behind incident feature alerts managers immediately when an asset separates from its vehicle outside a trusted geofence.
When an asset goes missing, operators can mark it and access critical context powered by StreetSense technology, including photos of who last had the asset and which vehicle it was last seen with. Teams can then share real-time location data with law enforcement or dispatch internal crews who use Compass Mode to pinpoint exact locations in the field.
A new Asset Tag Overview page analyzes asset photos with AI to calculate the dollar value of equipment protected and recovered.