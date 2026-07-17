Saronic picks Texas port for $3B shipyard, betting on defense manufacturing boom

Autonomous maritime technology company Saronic announced Thursday that it has selected the Port of Brownsville, Texas, as the site for Port Alpha, a planned $3 billion-plus next-generation shipyard.

Saronic officials said the shipyard will dramatically expand U.S. shipbuilding capacity while creating up to 10,000 jobs in South Texas.

“America’s maritime future depends on our ability to build again,” Saronic co-founder and CEO Dino Mavrookas said in a news release. “Port Alpha is our commitment to that mission … It is about rebuilding the industrial capacity, workforce, and manufacturing advantage required to ensure American maritime leadership for decades to come.”

The Austin-based company said Port Alpha will serve as a software-defined shipyard focused on building autonomous maritime vessels for commercial and defense applications, marking one of the largest private investments in U.S. shipbuilding in decades.

The Port of Brownsville, founded in 1936, is a 40,000-acre deepwater seaport located along the U.S.-Mexico border. The port is connected to the Gulf of Mexico by a 17-mile-long ship channel. The types of commercial vessels regularly calling at Brownsville are bulk carriers and oil/chemical tankers. The port has 13 general cargo docks and six liquid cargo docks. In June, the Port of Brownsville completed the $295.2 million Brazos Island Harbor Improvement Project, an infrastructure investment that deepened the Brownsville Ship Channel by 10 feet. Construction on Port Alpha is expected to begin later this year. Saronic projects the development could generate more than $160 billion in economic impact for Cameron County and $264.5 billion statewide. Port Alpha will initially occupy 835 acres at the port, with room to expand to nearly 4,400 acres. The shipyard will be capable of producing vessels up to 850 feet long, with future expansion allowing construction of ships exceeding 1,200 feet. The location offers direct waterfront access, deepwater navigation, multimodal transportation connections and sufficient acreage for future manufacturing expansion. The company pointed to recent federal initiatives, including President Donald Trump’s executive order on restoring U.S. maritime dominance, as well as proposed legislation such as the SHIPS Act and the Maritime Action Plan, all aimed at strengthening domestic commercial and naval shipbuilding. Port Alpha will complement Saronic’s existing shipyard in Franklin, Louisiana, acquired in early 2025, where the company said it is investing $300 million to expand production capacity for its 180-foot autonomous Marauder vessel. The announcement follows Cameron County’s approval of a tax incentive package intended to secure the project for Brownsville. According to reporting by the Texas Tribune, county officials approved a tax break valued at approximately $211 million after Saronic pledged to invest roughly $3.2 billion and create 10,000 jobs over the next decade. The incentives have drawn criticism from environmental groups and local residents, who raised concerns about environmental impacts, the expansion of defense manufacturing and whether the economic benefits will be broadly shared in the community.