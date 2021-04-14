Saying no to unions — Freightonomics

Thanks to our sponsor—Amazon Freight, who knows you need more than another truckload services provider. You need a partner who can help you navigate the world of logistics and plan for the future. Amazon Freight is helping shippers move their freight—simply and reliably, while backed by the innovation and expertise that’s in the DNA of Amazon. Whether you have a few truckloads to fill or thousands to move, Amazon Freight is your opportunity to put Amazon to work for you. Visit freight.amazon.com to get started.

On this episode of Freightonomics, Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland break down some top headlines into impacts on the freight markets and the macroeconomic space.

First up, Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, have voted against unionizing, which is a sweeping blow to the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union.

Next the guys look at the fight over who will foot the bill for dislodging the Ever Given and discuss an article from The Wall Street Journal that breaks down the legal implications.

Finally, they examine how the White House is trying to alleviate truck capacity shortages despite continued manufacturing delays. Semiconductors are not the only thing in short supply, Smith and Strickland look at how ketchup packets are also missing and talk about Mike Baudentistel’s first episode of The Stockout.



