Schneider driver’s daughter dives into the Olympics

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about how Schneider is supporting professional driver Mitch Palmer’s daughter, Krysta, a member of the U.S. diving team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Andy Berke, BlueGrace Logistics’ senior sales director, gets us up to speed on how its tech platform enhances Uber Freight’s LTL capabilities.

New Legend Inc. EVP and Director of Operations Robert Moffitt takes us on a journey through the evolution of FreightTech.

Estes Express Lines VP of Engineering Rich Schwartz brings us inside the deal with Spireon to make LTL fleets and equipment easier to locate.

CST Transportation CEO Tim Leonard lets us know if DataQ challenges work.

And Covenant’s Matt McLelland hopes on a hang glider to get hyped for F3.

