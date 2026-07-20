Segro rebuffs enhanced $18.2B Prologis takeover bid

Prologis said Monday that its enhanced bid to acquire London-based logistics warehouse operator Segro had been rejected. Prologis’ third offer, valued at £13.5 billion ($18.2 billion), represented a 6% increase above its initial proposal and included a 20% cash component.

The latest offer, a 41% premium to Segro’s (LSE.SGRO) three-month weighted average share price, would give Segro shareholders .089 new Prologis shares for each share held, with the option to receive up to 20% in cash. The prior two iterations were all-stock offers.

San Francisco-based Prologis (NYSE: PLD) asserts that a business combination would give Segro access to a larger logistics real estate network and a lower cost of capital. It previously said Segro trades at a discount because it is required to make dilutive equity issuances to fund its projects.

“Prologis’ proposal provides upfront value, greater flexibility and long-term upside opportunity,” the Monday news release stated. “SEGRO’s standalone plan relies on flawless execution of a significant, long-dated development pipeline, substantial third-party funding and an unjustified valuation.”