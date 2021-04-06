  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVNewsPut That Coffee Down

Selling the right spot — Put That Coffee Down

Why there is not just a single spot market

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixMonday, April 5, 2021
1 50 1 minute read

Spot rates are all over the place in the current freight market and brokers need to understand how to work each different spot. On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill walks you through each different market and what you need to know to be successful across the board. 

Hill again welcomes FreightWaves SONAR account executive Richie Daigle as his co-host to discuss how spot markets are the wild card in freight — you never know what you are going to get. 

They say spot rates are like ERAs (earned run averages) for a pitcher in baseball. The lower the spot is, the calmer the game (market) is. 

Daigle and Hill bring on Omar Singh, president and founder of Surge Transportation, to talk about his recent article, “7 Steps to Strategic Partnership Between Shipper and Service Provider.”

Building that strategic partnership will develop a broker’s understanding of those different spot markets — and help knock sales and customer service out of the park. 

You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

