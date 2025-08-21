Setting Up a Fuel Strategy That Aligns with Trip Planning

Here’s the truth: fuel is your second-biggest cost right behind your truck payment or labor. Yet too many fleets treat it like an afterthought. If you’re not planning fuel alongside your routes, you’re not running in the most effective way—you’re running blind. And in this market, blind spots cost real money.

The fleets that win don’t chase cheap pumps either. They engineer a fuel plan that ties directly into dispatch. They understand how IFTA works, they use their fuel card data, and they decide before they roll where those gallons are coming from. That’s how you stop bleeding profit at the pump.

Why Some Carriers Overspend on Fuel

It’s not always the pump price that kills you. It’s the lack of a system.

Here’s what happens too often: