Severe storm threat heading to Southeast

Severe storms Wednesday tore through parts of the Deep South and Gulf Coast, spinning up several tornadoes from eastern Texas to Louisiana.

Lake Charles, Louisiana, which was devastated last year by Hurricane Laura, was one of the areas hit in the southwestern section of the state. In Orange, Texas, a tornado crossing Interstate 10 was caught on video.

The low-pressure system and associated frontal boundaries responsible for storms are heading to the Southeast. The threat for severe weather will increase for truckers Thursday in central, northeastern and a few areas of southern Florida, southern Georgia and eastern portions of the Carolinas as the atmosphere remains warm, humid and unstable across the region.

Thunderstorm wind gusts could exceed 60 mph in some areas, with isolated tornadoes developing. Drivers will also run into periods of torrential rain, which could cause flash flooding and potential road closures. Large hail is unlikely, but penny- or nickel-sized hail could fall from some storms. The severe threat should fade Thursday evening, with only general thunderstorms in far southern Florida lingering overnight.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 4 from Tampa to Daytona Beach, Florida.

• Interstate 75 from Tampa to Tifton, Georgia.

• Interstate 95 from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to Daytona Beach.



Other notable weather

High winds will increase the risk of rollovers Thursday across most of Kansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Alabama, in addition to southwestern Missouri, western Arkansas, and northern, central and eastern Texas. Gusts will range from 40 to 60-plus mph, depending on location.

