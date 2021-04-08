Severe storm threat keeps trucking across South

First responders and crews clearing downed trees that were blocking roads just north of Bastrop, LA earlier tonight from a tornado that hit the area. @weatherchannel @StephanieAbrams @JimCantore @JenCarfagno #lawx pic.twitter.com/bxRsMma0OI — Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) April 8, 2021

Truckers will have to dodge more rough weather in the South over the next few days. A frontal system will stall across the region, producing periods of heavy rain and some dangerous storms.

The National Weather Service received almost 60 reports of severe weather Wednesday, from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Midwest. Most of those reports were damaging winds, but a few were tornadoes in northern Louisiana.

The threat for severe storms Thursday through Saturday will stay primarily in the Deep South and Gulf Coast states.

Severe storms will be quite isolated Thursday. However, they may become a bit more widespread Friday from eastern Texas to Alabama. By Saturday, the risk moves farther south and east.

The main issues will be intense thunderstorm winds and large hail, but some tornadoes could develop as well. Drivers will also hit areas of torrential rainfall, which could quickly reduce visibility, and flash flooding will lead to potential ramp or road closures.

Other notable weather

Breezy and extremely dry conditions continue across the Southwest and central Plains. This will increase the risk for new wildfires sparking. Winds could spread new and existing fires out of control. The National Weather Service has red-flag warnings posted for these areas.

High winds will also rock drivers across portions of Southern California, as well as southern Idaho and northwestern Utah (Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains). Gusts could exceed 60 mph in these areas Thursday.



