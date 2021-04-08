  • ITVI.USA
    14,598.540
    35.290
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.750
    -0.130
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,586.180
    48.670
    0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.730
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    0.130
    4.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.250
    0.060
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    -0.030
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.080
    -3.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.420
    0.140
    4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,598.540
    35.290
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.750
    -0.130
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,586.180
    48.670
    0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.730
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    0.130
    4.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.250
    0.060
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    -0.030
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.080
    -3.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.420
    0.140
    4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    0.000
    0%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Severe storm threat keeps trucking across South

Tornadoes, intense crosswinds, large hail, torrential rain possible

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Thursday, April 8, 2021
0 157 1 minute read
Tractor-trailer heading down a highway with lightning across the sky.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Truckers will have to dodge more rough weather in the South over the next few days. A frontal system will stall across the region, producing periods of heavy rain and some dangerous storms.

The National Weather Service received almost 60 reports of severe weather Wednesday, from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Midwest. Most of those reports were damaging winds, but a few were tornadoes in northern Louisiana.

The threat for severe storms Thursday through Saturday will stay primarily in the Deep South and Gulf Coast states.

Severe storms will be quite isolated Thursday. However, they may become a bit more widespread Friday from eastern Texas to Alabama. By Saturday, the risk moves farther south and east.

The main issues will be intense thunderstorm winds and large hail, but some tornadoes could develop as well. Drivers will also hit areas of torrential rainfall, which could quickly reduce visibility, and flash flooding will lead to potential ramp or road closures.

Other notable weather

Breezy and extremely dry conditions continue across the Southwest and central Plains. This will increase the risk for new wildfires sparking. Winds could spread new and existing fires out of control. The National Weather Service has red-flag warnings posted for these areas.

High winds will also rock drivers across portions of Southern California, as well as southern Idaho and northwestern Utah (Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains). Gusts could exceed 60 mph in these areas Thursday.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Sandstorm, winds blamed for container ship fiasco in Suez Canal

5 trucker-friendly roadside attractions

NOAA forms first partnership with offshore wind developer

Tags
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Thursday, April 8, 2021
0 157 1 minute read
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc