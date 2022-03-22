  • ITVI.USA
    13,622.100
    -154.810
    -1.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.916
    -0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    16.110
    0.010
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,644.750
    -138.740
    -1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.070
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.420
    -0.060
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.690
    0.090
    5.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.480
    -0.080
    -3.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.580
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.110
    -0.140
    -4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    1.000
    0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,622.100
    -154.810
    -1.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.916
    -0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    16.110
    0.010
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,644.750
    -138.740
    -1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.070
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.420
    -0.060
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.690
    0.090
    5.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.480
    -0.080
    -3.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.580
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.110
    -0.140
    -4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    1.000
    0.8%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Severe storms moving to Deep South after ravaging Texas

Semis, homes, trees, high school in Texas damaged by strong winds Monday

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Tuesday, March 22, 2022
2 minutes read
Tornado damage in Elgin, Texas, Mar. 21, 2022. (Photo: Charles Peek)

A storm system capable of producing floods, tornadoes and large hail was moving eastward across eastern Texas early Tuesday, hours after high winds from the system damaged homes, downed trees and ripped a roof off a high school.

Several tornadoes roared through Central Texas beginning in the late afternoon Monday. Tornadoes in and around Austin overturned an 18-wheeler, according to the National Weather Service. In Elgin, about 25 miles east of the city, a mobile home was tossed on top of a building.

The National Weather Service received at least 22 tornado reports and 50 damaging wind reports in the Plains on Monday, most of them in Texas.

As of early Tuesday, about 47,000 customers across Texas, mostly in the northeastern part of the state, had no electricity.

(Map: FreightWaves SONAR Critical Events and radar, 8 a.m. ET, Mar. 22, 2022. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.)

The severe weather threat Tuesday will move into the Deep South, with tornadoes, hail, damaging winds and flash flooding likely in places from Louisiana and southeastern Arkansas to Mississippi, western Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle.

Some tornadoes could be intense — EF2 or stronger — and could stay on the ground for extended periods of time, especially from southwestern Louisiana to far western Alabama.

Truckers should expect intermittent delays across the region due to areas of torrential rain, in addition to potential road closures due to debris.

Severe storms could hit the rest of the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, along with many spots in Georgia and the Carolinas. Tornadoes will be possible, but are forecast to pop up in fewer locations than on Tuesday in the Deep South.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 10 from Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Jacksonville, Florida.
• Interstate 20 from Vicksburg, Mississippi, to Florence, South Carolina.
• Interstate 55 from New Orleans to Memphis, Tennessee.
• Interstate 59 from New Orleans to Birmingham, Alabama.
• Interstate 65 in Alabama from Mobile to Montgomery.
• Interstate 75 from Atlanta to Gainesville, Florida.
• Interstate 85 from Atlanta to Raleigh, North Carolina.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Snowplow driver shortages creating avalanche of issues for DOTs

Colorado law includes fines for misusing I-70 mountain express lanes

Drivers rate best truck stops in America

Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22

The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.

*limited term pricing available.

Learn More
Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Tuesday, March 22, 2022
2 minutes read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his 20 years of on-air experience, Nick has worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV forecasting weather and reporting on weather from the field. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in February 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” eight consecutive years.