  • ITVI.USA
    15,484.520
    -72.190
    -0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.864
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.280
    -0.250
    -1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,476.270
    -70.710
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.890
    0.070
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.540
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    0.030
    2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.660
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    0.080
    2%
  • WAIT.USA
    129.000
    2.000
    1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,484.520
    -72.190
    -0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.864
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.280
    -0.250
    -1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,476.270
    -70.710
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.890
    0.070
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.540
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    0.030
    2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.660
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    0.080
    2%
  • WAIT.USA
    129.000
    2.000
    1.6%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Severe storms to threaten 3 regions in 3 days

Truckers will hit intense winds and rain, large hail, possible tornadoes

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Tuesday, October 26, 2021
2 minutes read
Tractor-trailer on a highway with dark storm cloud across the sky.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A powerful storm that dumped heavy snow and flooding rain in the Cascades and Sierra Nevada earlier this week is heading toward the nation’s heartland.

California state Route 70 remains closed from Tobin to Paxton in Plumas County due to landslides. This is a 45-mile stretch. Tractor-trailers were stuck in snow as 24 inches piled up in the Donner Pass area on Interstate 80. The storm will produce heavy snow and strong winds Tuesday in the Colorado and Wyoming Rockies, as well as the Wasatch Range in Utah.

Related: Colorado trucking company takes ‘huge hit’ from I-70 closures

On the warm side of the system, severe thunderstorms will develop across portions of the Plains, Gulf Coast and Southeast over the next three days.

Tuesday

There’s a good chance that storms will produce many areas of gusty winds exceeding 60 mph and large hail Tuesday from southern Nebraska to central and eastern Texas. Several tornadoes could touch down as well. Major cities in the risk zone include Dallas-Fort Worth, Oklahoma City and Wichita, Kansas.

Wednesday

The severe storm threat decreases a bit Wednesday and shifts to the Gulf Coast. However, look for scattered areas of hail and intense wind gusts exceeding 60 mph. A few isolated tornadoes could pop up. Major cities in the risk zone include Houston, New Orleans, Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida.

Thursday

The severe storm threat Thursday remains about the same as Wednesday, but it moves to the Southeast. Scattered areas of hail and intense wind gusts could impact drivers in central and northeastern Florida, as well as eastern parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. A few isolated tornadoes are possible.

As is the case with almost any severe storm, drivers may hit areas of torrential rain, along with potential flash flooding and road closures.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 70 from Hays to Manhattan, Kansas.
• Interstate 40 from Amarillo, Texas, to Oklahoma City.
• Interstate 20 from Dallas to Sweetwater, Texas.
• Interstate 10 from Houston to Mobile.
• Interstate 95 from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to Daytona Beach, Florida.
• Interstate 4 from Daytona Beach to Tampa, Florida.
• Interstate 75 from Valdosta, Georgia, to Tampa.

Other notable weather this week

A nor’easter will produce heavy rain and strong winds along the I-95 corridor Tuesday and Wednesday from Baltimore and Washington to Boston. Flooding is possible along the coast and just inland. Look for potential power outages as well.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Self-described ‘shaman’ arrested in California wildfire arson

Biggest tsunamis in US history

What does ‘containing a wildfire’ actually mean?

Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Tuesday, October 26, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.