Severe weather, Delta crash disrupt air shipments in US and Canada

Parcel and air cargo customers are experiencing shipping delays in parts of North America because of winter storms and Monday’s crash of a Delta Air Lines regional jet at the Toronto airport.

Adverse weather conditions disrupted flight activity at the FedEx (NYSE: FDX) global air hub in Memphis, Tennessee, and some customers could experience delivery delays on Wednesday, the company said in a service alert posted online. FedEx does not provide refunds or credits under its money-back-guarantee program when it declares a National Service Disruption.

Several inches of snow and sleet fell across the mid-South, including Memphis, Tuesday night. Bitterly cold weather is forecast to continue in the region through Friday, according to weather reports.

FedEx earlier this week notified customers of possible delays related to the heavy flooding in Kentucky.



