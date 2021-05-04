Severe weather threat keeps trucking across South

🚨 BREAKING VIDEO 🚨



This truck driver took a direct hit from a #tornado in the #Atlanta metro area.



Thankfully she is safe, but tree and building damage litters the area.#GAwx #damage #tornadodamage pic.twitter.com/UFyVNADS3C — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 3, 2021

Intense thunderstorms will likely slow down truckers again across the South after a rough Monday.

One driver posted a Twitter video of tornado damage just west of Atlanta. She said she was caught in the storm but not hurt.

Other areas were also hit Monday from Texas to the Southeast, Midwest and mid-Atlantic. The National Weather Service (NWS) received 20 tornado reports, 125 wind damage reports and 95 reports of large hail, with some hail bigger than baseball size in Texas.

Plenty of humidity, instability and a slow-moving frontal boundary will add up to storms producing potential tornadoes, large hail, sudden severe crosswinds and flash flooding. The storms will come in waves, as opposed to slamming the region nonstop all day.

Tuesday’s threat for more dicey weather includes most of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. Not every city and town in these states will see severe storms or tornadoes, but many of them could. So it’s important for drivers to make sure their weather apps are set to “location” or “GPS” mode. This will ensure that the apps will follow the drivers and display weather alerts for local areas no matter where they are.

Related: 5 things truckers should know about severe storms

Odds for severe weather are lower in the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic but may happen in isolated spots as far north as Pennsylvania and western New York.

By Wednesday, the risk remains marginal, stretching from the Gulf Coast to the mid-Atlantic, including the Interstate 75, 85 and 95 corridors.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

NOAA uses drones for first time to see remote tornado damage

Logistics groups ready to help during potentially busy hurricane season

Trucker a Highway Angel for helping couple after spinout