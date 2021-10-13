  • ITVI.USA
    15,669.860
    -31.060
    -0.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.908
    -0.003
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.900
    -0.040
    -0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,658.960
    -36.120
    -0.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.040
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.680
    -0.030
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.060
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.620
    -0.020
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.420
    0.100
    4.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.000
    0%
  • WAIT.USA
    128.000
    2.000
    1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,669.860
    -31.060
    -0.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.908
    -0.003
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.900
    -0.040
    -0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,658.960
    -36.120
    -0.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.040
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.680
    -0.030
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.060
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.620
    -0.020
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.420
    0.100
    4.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.000
    0%
  • WAIT.USA
    128.000
    2.000
    1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Ship game

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, October 13, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Xeneta CEO and co-founder Patrik Berglund about the data behind the shipping crisis. How long will shippers be battling one another for capacity like contestants in a Squid Game?

Ross Kennedy, founder of Fortis Analysis, busts supply chain myths and conspiracy theories.

Mike Wilson, CEO at Consolidated Chassis Management, gets us up to date on the state of chassis in the U.S. Just how bad is the shortage?

Ryan Schreiber, director of engagement at CarrierDirect, lets us in on what companies have him excited about this year’s FreightTech 100. Who’s got his vote this year?

Plus, White House releases Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force goals; Semi Megachargers spotted at Giga Nevada; coil rolls off back of semi; fast food sends corporate workers to the cash register; and the perfect peanut butter and jelly ratio.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, October 13, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.