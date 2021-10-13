On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Xeneta CEO and co-founder Patrik Berglund about the data behind the shipping crisis. How long will shippers be battling one another for capacity like contestants in a Squid Game?

Ross Kennedy, founder of Fortis Analysis, busts supply chain myths and conspiracy theories.

Mike Wilson, CEO at Consolidated Chassis Management, gets us up to date on the state of chassis in the U.S. Just how bad is the shortage?

Ryan Schreiber, director of engagement at CarrierDirect, lets us in on what companies have him excited about this year’s FreightTech 100. Who’s got his vote this year?

Plus, White House releases Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force goals; Semi Megachargers spotted at Giga Nevada; coil rolls off back of semi; fast food sends corporate workers to the cash register; and the perfect peanut butter and jelly ratio.

