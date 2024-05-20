Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse moved back to port

Almost two months after colliding with Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, the MV Dali cargo ship was hauled away from the site and taken to shore Monday.

The Unified Command, a group of local and federal agencies managing the operation, said the Dali was floated around 7 a.m. ET, and tugboards slowly moved it to a local marine terminal.

The Dali will spend several weeks getting temporary repairs at the terminal and then will be moved to a shipyard for more substantial repairs, authorities said.

Twenty-one crew members remain on board the Dali, a nearly 1,000-foot-long NeoPanamax cargo ship weighing 120,000 tons. The ship has a container capacity of 9,971 twenty-foot equivalent units.



