Newsletters Contact Us

Logistics/Supply ChainsNewsTechnologyTruckingVisibility Tech

Shippeo acquires AI-powered workflow platform

Visibility provider adds decision-making function with Logward acquisition

Todd Maiden
·
Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Transportation visibility provider Shippeo announced that it has acquired German supply chain automation company Logward. The deal combines real-time multimodal shipment tracking with AI-powered workflows on a single platform.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

The deal comes as the industry is moving beyond simple tracking to a model where visibility data automatically triggers operational responses. These companies are looking to solve the problems created by fragmented systems with inconsistent updates.

“We’re committed to empowering the people behind supply chains to keep the world moving,” said Lucien Besse, co-founder of Shippeo, in a news release. “With Logward, we take another step towards that goal by helping customers not only trust what they see is happening, but act on it faster and with more confidence.”

Logward has more than 80 employees in Europe and India. It also operates an engineering hub in Bangalore.

“Logward has always focused on helping supply chain teams of complex global businesses execute faster and with less manual effort,” said Logward CEO Jonas Krumland. “Together with Shippeo’s trusted visibility, we can help customers identify what matters sooner, coordinate the right response more effectively, and drive stronger operational and business outcomes.”

Shippeo connects with over 228,000 carriers and 1,100 TMS, ELD and telematics platforms to track more than 100 million shipments each year.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
Fraud & Security

Freight Fraud Symposium

Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.

May 20, 2026
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH
Register Now
AI & Technology

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL
Register Now
Rail & Policy

Future of Rail Symposium

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

July 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
Fraud & Security Freight Fraud Symposium May 20 • Cleveland, OH

Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH Register Now
AI & Technology Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL Register Now
Rail & Policy Future of Rail Symposium Jul 28 • Chattanooga, TN

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.