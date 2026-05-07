Shippeo acquires AI-powered workflow platform

Transportation visibility provider Shippeo announced that it has acquired German supply chain automation company Logward. The deal combines real-time multimodal shipment tracking with AI-powered workflows on a single platform.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

The deal comes as the industry is moving beyond simple tracking to a model where visibility data automatically triggers operational responses. These companies are looking to solve the problems created by fragmented systems with inconsistent updates.

“We’re committed to empowering the people behind supply chains to keep the world moving,” said Lucien Besse, co-founder of Shippeo, in a news release. “With Logward, we take another step towards that goal by helping customers not only trust what they see is happening, but act on it faster and with more confidence.”

Logward has more than 80 employees in Europe and India. It also operates an engineering hub in Bangalore. “Logward has always focused on helping supply chain teams of complex global businesses execute faster and with less manual effort,” said Logward CEO Jonas Krumland. “Together with Shippeo’s trusted visibility, we can help customers identify what matters sooner, coordinate the right response more effectively, and drive stronger operational and business outcomes.” Shippeo connects with over 228,000 carriers and 1,100 TMS, ELD and telematics platforms to track more than 100 million shipments each year. More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden: Freight capacity plummets, prices skyrocket in April

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